IT sleuths seize Rs 85 lakh cash after dramatic car chase in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Income Tax department and election commission officials chased an SUV and seized unaccounted cash of `85 lakh after intercepting it near Nelamangala toll plaza on Tuesday morning. Investigations are on to ascertain as to who the money belongs to.

I-T officials said they received a tip-off around 7 am that cash was being ferried in a Mahindra Xylo vehicle that was going to Shivamogga. The officials soon swung into action and started tracing the vehicle. They found the vehicle on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway and gave it a chase.

“We alerted the election commission officials and the team at the check-post of the Jas toll plaza in Nelamangala. When the vehicle was checked, it was found that it carrying cash of `85 lakh hidden under the seats. The cash was seized and four occupants of the car questioned. They have been summoned for questioning,” an official added.