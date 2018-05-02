Splash out the heat, go take a swim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Even as the mercury levels go sweltering high this summer, cool yourselves by taking a dip in a public pool near your house. Here's a list of five such centres that offer a pool, trainers and other facilities at affordable prices.

Kensington Pool

This pool is maintained by Nisha Millets Swimming Academy. They provide a well maintained olympic-size pool for general batch. They provide for trainers to those who wish to learn swimming and also provide for training to those want to learn about pool maintainance.

Note: Friday is a pool holiday for the public batch and parking at Kensington pool is paid.

Where: Ulsoor

Timings:

Weekdays: 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 1.30 pm, 2.30 pm (general batch)

Weekends: 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 1.30 pm, 2.30 pm (general batch), 3 pm (ladies batch)

Fee: Rs 70 for 45 mins on weekdays, Rs 100 for 45 mins on weekends

The Brigade School

The pool is looked after by Swimlife Academy. They provide for coaching for learners, a;long with this, they provide for facilities that enable the customer to take a shower after a swim.

Where: Malleswaram

When: May 14 - June 1 (only on weekdays)

Timings: 6.30 am (for adults); 7.30 am, 8.30 am, 9.30 am, 10.30 am, 3 pm, 4 pm (for children); 5pm, 6.30pm (for general public)

Fees: Rs 4,500

Dolphin Aquatics

This competitive summer camp is designed to train swimmers under professional coaches, international swimmers and national champions. To take part in competive batches swimmers must be able to swim atleast 500m.

Where: Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence Betahalasuru, next to Stone Hill International School

When: May 14 to June 1 (45 mins classes)

Timings: 5.30am, 10.30am, 7.30pm, 8.30pm (for adults); 5.30am to 8.30 (for children)

Fees:

Weekdays: 4,500+GST (adults)

Rs 5,500+GST (children)

Weekends: Rs 3,200+GST (adults)

Rs 4000+GST (children)

Global Swim Centre

This swimming pool is managed by Anil Kumar. This centre looks at providing safe and hygienic water for swimming purposes. There are two pools at the centre: seshadripuram pool and sadhasivnagar pool. Seshadripuram pool is a newly constructed 25meter pool with 8 lanes in it. Sadhasivnagar pool is an olympic-sized 50 meter pool which was built by Bangalore City Corporation and was opened to the public in 1976. Here the swimmer needs to enroll either for quarterly or annual programme.

Where: Sadashivanagar

Timings: 5 am, 6 am, 7 am, 3.30 pm (exclusively for women and children)

Fees: Rs 30 for 30 minutes

NGV Swimming Pool

The pool here stretches across a length of 33 meters.Among other facilities provided, you get showers by the pool with geysers. You can also opt for undergoing training by some of the coaches that are provided by the centre.

Where: Ejipura

Timings: 7am to 8 pm ( all days, except Mondays)

Fees: Member Rate Guest Rate

Adults 40.00 160.00

Children below 15 years 20.00 80.00

Monthly Pass(adults) 360.00 2500.00

Monthly Pass (below 15 years) 250.00 1000.00

Coaching 15 days (adults) 650.00 2700.00

Coaching 15 days (below 15 yrs) 500.00 2200.00