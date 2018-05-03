Home Cities Bengaluru

Bus hijack case: Criminals hired as recovery agents

The police, who are investigating the last Friday’s bus hijack case, have found that finance firms are roping in criminals as recovery agents.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The police, who are investigating the last Friday’s bus hijack case, have found that finance firms are roping in criminals as recovery agents. The Rajarajeshwarinagar police have found that the accused persons who committed the offence on the directions from the finance firm have criminal backgrounds. A private bus with 42 passengers was hijacked by bike-borne men and locked inside a godown at Pattanagere in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Mysuru Road last Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ravi D Channannanavar said the investigations revealed that Fullerton India had financed the bus belonging to Lama Travels. “During the course of the probe, it has been established that the accused had hijacked the bus after the company instructed them to seize it. We have written to the company to appear for questioning,” he said, adding that the police were on the lookout for the other accused persons with criminal backgrounds.Only one accused, Chikkarangegowda, has been arrested in the case so far.

