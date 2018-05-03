Home Cities Bengaluru

Got average marks in PUC? Fret not, choices aplenty

It’s two days since the second year Pre-University Course results were announced, but several students who have scored average marks are worried that they may not get engineering or medical seats.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:It’s two days since the second year Pre-University Course results were announced, but several students who have scored average marks are worried that they may not get engineering or medical seats. But what many may not know is that there are numerous options before them.

There are cases where parents force their children to appear for the exams afresh. “We are getting calls from parents asking about rejection of results. But it is not a good decision. We don’t understand why parents thinks only engineering and medicine are the options after PUC,” said Ilal, joint director of examinations Pre-university education department. In the light if this, TNIE spoke to some academics and education experts who explained about other options available for students.

Dr Srikanta, former principal of a private degree college, said, “Parents should leave the choice to children who should pursue their interests. Joining engineering or medicine forcefully will not give any happiness to those children in their lives. There are several courses which are not known and need to be encouraged. Along with parents, even the government must take measures to promote those courses,” he explained.
According to experts, there are courses which can land jobs easily, “Nowadays, when we look at the job market, other core subjects are given importance than engineering/IT. There are many courses which cost less and students can find jobs easily after completion of the course. They sould consider joining such courses,” suggested Dr Venkatesh, senior faculty of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

There are some courses which are highly valued. For example, some paramedical courses like BSc in Physiotherapy, Cathlab technology and some management courses always have demand,” pointed out a senior professor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).There are centres which offer career counselling for second PU students where parents and students are advised on choosing a course of interest parents are convinced to value the interests of the child.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Heavy rain, winds uproot trees, lead to power cuts

Bus hijack case: Criminals hired as recovery agents

Online payment of BDA property tax begins

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity