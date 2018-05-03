Got average marks in PUC? Fret not, choices aplenty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:It’s two days since the second year Pre-University Course results were announced, but several students who have scored average marks are worried that they may not get engineering or medical seats. But what many may not know is that there are numerous options before them.

There are cases where parents force their children to appear for the exams afresh. “We are getting calls from parents asking about rejection of results. But it is not a good decision. We don’t understand why parents thinks only engineering and medicine are the options after PUC,” said Ilal, joint director of examinations Pre-university education department. In the light if this, TNIE spoke to some academics and education experts who explained about other options available for students.

Dr Srikanta, former principal of a private degree college, said, “Parents should leave the choice to children who should pursue their interests. Joining engineering or medicine forcefully will not give any happiness to those children in their lives. There are several courses which are not known and need to be encouraged. Along with parents, even the government must take measures to promote those courses,” he explained.

According to experts, there are courses which can land jobs easily, “Nowadays, when we look at the job market, other core subjects are given importance than engineering/IT. There are many courses which cost less and students can find jobs easily after completion of the course. They sould consider joining such courses,” suggested Dr Venkatesh, senior faculty of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

There are some courses which are highly valued. For example, some paramedical courses like BSc in Physiotherapy, Cathlab technology and some management courses always have demand,” pointed out a senior professor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).There are centres which offer career counselling for second PU students where parents and students are advised on choosing a course of interest parents are convinced to value the interests of the child.