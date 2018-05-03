Home Cities Bengaluru

Not all in comic timing

Here’s a comedy with a twist and an undisclosed location

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:The minute you bookmark an event to attend, your first question is, "Where is it happening?" But here is a show, where the host wishes to surprise her audience by keeping the location a secret as host Pooja Vijayan puts it.

Stand-up comedy has been gaining popularity in the city with several new comics trying out the open mic. Which is why Vijayan is attempting to differentiate herself and her offering.

The Secret Comedy Room event is the first-of-its-kind in comedy in India and will feature six other comedians in the city. The location of the event will be provided to the audience through email or through WhatsApp. The audience will find out the venue only a day ahead of the show. “I wanted to create a more personalized experience for the audience rather than a commercial space for a closer interaction and with a limited audience of 25-30 people,” Pooja says.A Hint? It could be a rooftop of an apartment, a workspace or a café, she suggests.

Born in Bengaluru, Pooja entered the entertainment industry two-and-half-years ago quite by chance. WA orking as a research analyst in New Delhi, Pooja had attended an open mic and saw her own colleague performing a gig for the first time. “When I saw him getting on stage and making the audience laugh, I thought to myself that I could do it too,” says Pooja, who claims to have a knack to spot funny things.

Pooja has since taken up comedy as a career full-time a year ago and has performed 30-40 shows in Bengaluru alone. She has also performed in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. Her most memorable performance in the city, however, was the lady line-up show which included five female comedians last January in Whitefield. "Being a woman in this industry is difficult as they (men) like to give other opportunities and I end up being left out. Though there are struggles, I see stand-up as a long-term game and am hoping to see where this will take me,” she says.

The show will be held on May 6 at 7 pm. The venue? Somewhere near MG road, Indiranagar or Kalayanagar. For tickets send an email to comedyroomblr@gmail.com or send a Whatsapp message to +918762715670

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Heavy rain, winds uproot trees, lead to power cuts

Got average marks in PUC? Fret not, choices aplenty

Bus hijack case: Criminals hired as recovery agents

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity