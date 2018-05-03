Police bust gang involved in 22 cases of dacoity and robbery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Begur police have solved as many as 22 cases with the arrest of a notorious gang involved in dacoity and seized two country-made pistols from them.The gang of four used to target wholesale cigarette suppliers and pigmy deposit collectors and loot them at knife-point or threaten them with daggers. Sometimes, they also targeted people carrying cash from banks. To conceal their identities, they used to wear helmets, police said.

The accused were arrested acting on a complaint filed by one Madhusudan on April 5. Madhusudan, a wholesale cigarette dealer, stated that four persons, wearing helmets, came on Pulsar bikes and robbed him at knife-point on April 5 afternoon near a shop on APR Road in Hongasandra.On realising that similar cases were being registered in different parts of the city, South East Division DCP M B Boralingaiah formed a special team of Electronics City division ACP KN Ramesh and Begur Police Inspector G Y Giriraj, which nabbed the four accused on receiving information that they were hatching a dacoity plot near SLV Apartment on Begur-Koppa Road on April 13.

The arrested are Syed Abrar (29) of Marathahalli, Nasrulla (24), Tousif Ahmed (28) and Syed Sheikh Tabrez, all are from KG Halli in city. A case was registered under IPC sections as well as under Arms Act.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, four live bullets, two daggers, two bikes, two fake number plates of bikes and `80,000 cash. With the arrest of the accused, a total of 22 dacoity and robbery cases registered in different police stations in city, have been solved, police said. The accused revealed that they had purchased two pistols from one Miraz Khan in UP. Police have taken custody of Miraj Khan from judicial custody and are probing into his gun dealings.

Warrants pending

Investigation revealed that Syed Abrar is history-sheeter in KG Halli police station and as many as 30 cases were pending against him. This apart, nine warrants have been issued against him, which were not yet executed.

Similarly, as many as 18 cases were registered against Nasrulla in different police stations and nine warrants have been issued which were yet to be executed.

Another accused Syed Shekh Tabrez was also involved in 15 cases registered in different police stations. The warrants issued against him too were not executed.

According to the police, the accused had a history of not appearing before the court after they were released on bail. Now, all are handed over in judicial custody.