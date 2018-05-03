PU lecturers protest early re-opening of classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Despite the state department of pre-university education issuing a direction advancing beginning of the academic year early this year, many colleges were not functioning on Wednesday which was supposed to be Day-1. Reason: A few lecturers working with pre-university colleges in the state boycotted the classes saying that the department’s decision to advance the academic year this time will leave them with less holidays.

However, several lecturers in city-based government PU colleges chose to report to work and follow the calender of events laid down by the department.Students were also disappointed as they were forced to return to their homes without attending a single class on Day-1. The classes are likely to be boycotted even on Thursday.