Home Cities Bengaluru

PU lecturers protest early re-opening of classes

Despite the state department of pre-university education issuing a direction advancing beginning of the academic year early this year, many colleges were not functioning on Wednesday which was suppose

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Despite the state department of pre-university education issuing a direction advancing beginning of the academic year early this year, many colleges were not functioning on Wednesday which was supposed to be Day-1. Reason: A few lecturers working with pre-university colleges in the state boycotted the classes saying that the department’s decision to advance the academic year this time will leave them with less holidays.

However, several lecturers in city-based government PU colleges chose to report to work and follow the calender of events laid down by the department.Students were also disappointed as they were forced to return to their homes without attending a single class on Day-1. The classes are likely to be boycotted even on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Heavy rain, winds uproot trees, lead to power cuts

Got average marks in PUC? Fret not, choices aplenty

Bus hijack case: Criminals hired as recovery agents

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity