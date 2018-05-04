Brothers stave off attack by gang of five dacoits, injure one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In a dacoity bid, a gang of five men attacked a family, but were caught by surprise when two of them fought back. One of the dacoits who sustained injuries was nabbed. The incident occurred in a farmhouse in Surya City near Electronics City on Wednesday night. Four of the accused managed to escape when the family counter-attacked them with machetes.

The injured victims are Narayana Reddy (61) and his son Chandan Reddy (30), residents of Ramasagara village in Surya City. The identity of the injured dacoit is yet to be ascertained as his condition is said to be critical.

A police officer said that around 9.30 pm, Narayana Reddy had come out from his duplex house to buy milk from a nearby shop. When he returned to his house, five unidentified accused waylaid him and barged into the house after jumping over the compound wall at the rear of the house. They pushed Reddy inside and locked his wife Munirathnamma, who was watching TV.

A shocked Munirathanamma started screaming in Telugu and her sons Chandan and Sudhakar, who were on the first floor, came rushing down to see what had happened. The brothers noticed the gang and brought out machetes to chase the dacoits away. The furious gang stabbed Reddy and Chandan to scare them.But Sudhakar and an already injured Chandan fought back and attacked two of the dacoits. Four managed to escape while one was severely injured in the counter-attack by the brothers and was handed over to Surya City police.

“Investigations revealed that the gang came by foot and did not use any vehicle. They were talking in Tamil and Telugu while threatening the family. Sudhakar Reddy has filed a case with the police. The Reddy residence has no CCTV cameras. But once the injured dacoit recovers from his injuries, further investigations will be carried out and his identity will be established,” police said.

The condition of the injured dacoit is said to be serious and he is not in a state to talk. Police suspect that the gang could be habitual offenders as they were carrying weapons when they barged into the house from the rear of the compound — which indicates that they had studied the house plan before attacking the family. Chandan and Sudhakar work with private companies and their wives and children were out of station.