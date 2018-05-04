Home Cities Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics agrees to part with land for BMRCL’s Phase-II

The process of land acquisition for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation  Limited’s (BMRCL’s)Phase-II has seen two major breakthroughs. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The process of land acquisition for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation  Limited’s (BMRCL’s)Phase-II has seen two major breakthroughs.  Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has on Wednesday (May 2) agreed to part with three acres of its land that is required to connect the Outer Ring Road Line to the Baiyappanahalli depot as well as viaducts for the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Line (Reach-1).

In another development, the High Court vacated the stay on 25 acres from a private owner that was required to construct the Hebbagodi depot on the R V Road-Bommasandra line (Reach-5).MS Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL, said HAL has agreed to part with its land on Old Madras Road for which Metro will be paying them compensation. “They wanted to build an office in their land, located close to RMZ Infinity. Since it was  required for the Metro project, they have agreed to hand us three acres and then build their office in the remaining land.”

This land is crucial to build viaducts (elevated portion on pillars on which rail tracks are laid) for the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line. “The depot will be at Kadugodi,” he said.  A  total of 31 acres of the required 38 acres has been acquired for this Reach-1 line with `980 crore paid as compensation already.
“Apart from HAL’s land, RMZ Infinity has agreed to part with 1,500 sqmt of land too. We have written to South  Western Railway asking for another acre of land,” Goudar said.

In another development that took place recently, the High Court has ruled in favour of BMRCL. Out of the 30 acres required for the depot for the R V Road- Bommasandra line, 25 acres was owned by the Gopalan Foundation and they challenged the acquisition and got a stay. “The court has vacated the stay 10 days ago,” the GM said.

Metro Phase-II: 72.1 km
Deadline: 2020
Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Reach-1); Mysuru Road
to Kengeri (Reach-2);   Hesaraghatta Cross to BIEC (Reach-3); Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura Township (Reach-4); R V Road to Bommasandra (Reach-5) and Gottigere to Nagavara (Reach-6)
Except the Underground Corridor (Reach-6), civil works have begun on all other lines
Land  yet to be acquired for UG stretch and land required for  Kadugodi depot is pending consent from the Forest department.

