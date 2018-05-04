Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-university results of 224 students withheld

The department of pre-university education has withheld the results of 224 candidates for various reasons. The 'X' mark on the result sheet is an indication of withheld result.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The department of pre-university education has withheld the results of 224 candidates for various reasons. The 'X' mark on the result sheet is an indication of withheld result. It doesn't mean that the student has failed, clarify officials.

"Many students have written their roll numbers and subject codes wrongly and torn their answer scripts. For such students, we have not announced the results," said a senior official of the PUE department.
Following a recent incident wherein a student from a city college committed suicide thinking that 'X' means fail, the department officials have clarified that results of these 224 candidates will be released/announced soon after an inquiry.

There are two categories, withheld and forced withheld. In cases of withheld, the department will verify using the invigilators' dairy which was  maintained during the exams, and in case of forced withheld, a detailed inquiry will follow.

C Shikha, director PUE department said, "As many as 181 results are withheld and 43 are forced withheld. In cases of forced withheld, we will call the student and the invigilator to see how the answer scripts were torn." "We cannot just blame the students. Invigilators present in the examination halls also had to check for irregularities or torn answer scripts," added a senior department official.

