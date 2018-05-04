Soldier ends life at PRTC in J C Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 21-year-old soldier attached to the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC) committed suicide by hanging from the branch of a tree in JC Nagar off Jayamahal Road on Wednesday night. The reason which led him to end his life is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased Kantha Bupendra from Gujarat had come for training at PRTC just four months ago. He was working as a recruiter at the centre and was living with other staff at a camp inside the premises.

A senior police officer said the incident took place late in the night after his roommates had retired for the day. Early on Thursday, the officer noticed that Bupendra had not reported for the morning training class and started looking for him. His body was later found hanging from the branch of a tree and JC Nagar police were immediately informed. Bupendra’s father Kanthi Lal told the police that Bupendra not interested in joining duty. A couple of times, he had run away from the training centre.

He was unmarried. His body was shifted to B R Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations will be carried out once Bupendra’s family arrives in the city, the police officer said.