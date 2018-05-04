Home Cities Bengaluru

Soldier ends life at PRTC in J C Nagar

A 21-year-old soldier attached to the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC) committed suicide by hanging from the branch of a tree in JC Nagar off Jayamahal Road on Wednesday night.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 21-year-old soldier attached to the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC) committed suicide by hanging from the branch of a tree in JC Nagar off Jayamahal Road on Wednesday night. The reason which led him to end his life is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased Kantha Bupendra from Gujarat had come for training at PRTC just four months ago. He was working as a recruiter at the centre and was living with other staff at a camp inside the premises.
A senior police officer said the incident took place late in the night after his roommates had retired for the day.  Early on Thursday, the officer noticed that Bupendra had not reported for the morning training class and started looking for him. His body was later found hanging from the branch of a tree and JC Nagar police were immediately informed. Bupendra’s father Kanthi Lal told the police that Bupendra not interested in joining duty. A couple of times, he had run away from the training centre.

He was unmarried.  His body was shifted to B R Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations will be carried out once Bupendra’s family arrives in the city, the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Hindustan Aeronautics agrees to part with land for BMRCL’s Phase-II

Maheshwar Rao is new commissioner of BBMP

Suspended tahsildar rams car into parked truck, dies

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity