Home Cities Bengaluru

Suspended tahsildar rams car into parked truck, dies

A 43-year-old tahsildar died after he rammed his car into a parked truck on Hebbal Ring Road in the early hours on Thursday.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

​The car involved in the accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 43-year-old tahsildar died after he rammed his car into a parked truck on Hebbal Ring Road in the early hours on Thursday. The truck, loaded with granite, had broken down, but the driver had left the vehicle by the roadside without the hazard lights on to warn motorists coming from behind.

The deceased is M S Sathyaprakash, a resident of Mathikere, was working in Bangarpet since two years but was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a farmer on November 26, 2017. Anti Corruption Bureau officials had caught him while receiving the bribe. He had allegedly demanded `10 lakh from farmer Narendra Babu, a resident of Kadiregoudana Kote near Bethamangala for conversion of his land.
A police officer said the incident occurred around 3.30 am. Sathyaprakash had gone to Kolar for personal work in his Skoda car.

While returning, he was passing Devi Cross near BEL Road when he crashed his speeding car into the truck. The truck driver is said to have gone to bring a mechanic when the accident occurred. Hebbal traffic police seized the vehicle. Fire and Emergency Services personnel were called to retrieve Sathyaprakash’s body. The driver is still at large and efforts are on to nab him. The post-mortem was conducted at M S Ramaiah Hospital and the body was handed over to his family. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Sridhar Murthy, a resident of Bhadrappa Layout, said “Negligence of truck drivers is causing deaths as they do not bother to switch on any indicators during the night. Some drivers stop by the roadside to drink tea  and many bikers have sustained injuries after crashing into parked trucks.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Soldier ends life at PRTC in J C Nagar

Hindustan Aeronautics agrees to part with land for BMRCL’s Phase-II

Maheshwar Rao is new commissioner of BBMP

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity