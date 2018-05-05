Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC bus hits bike, kills young constable

A 24-year-old police constable attached to Jayanagar police station died after a speeding BMTC bus crashed into his bike near Banashankari bus stop on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 24-year-old police constable attached to Jayanagar police station died after a speeding BMTC bus crashed into his bike near Banashankari bus stop on Thursday night. Reckless driving by the bus driver is blamed for the accident.

The deceased identified as Siddappa Bairawadagi is a native of Vijayapura and had joined the police department in 2016. He was working as crime writer in law and order police station, and staying in a rented house in Yelachenahalli.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 11.45 pm. The constable was on duty and had gone to Yadiyur after some people had gathered following the MLA B N Vijay Kumar’s hospitalization. While he was returning to police station on a bike, a speeding BMTC bus coming from Jayanagar knocked him down. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. A case was later registered against the driver.

