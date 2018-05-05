Habitual offender hacked to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 32-year-old habitual offender was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men at Gangammanagudi near Vidyaranyapura on Thursday night. The locals did not notice the incident as it was raining heavily. The assailants beheaded him before throwing the severed head into a private school premises nearby. The deceased has been identified as David D, a resident of Ramachandrapura in Vidyaranyapura who was earlier working as a driver for a private ambulance service. He was involved in several cases of robbery and theft in and around the area.

A police officer said the incident took place around 9.30pm when he was on his way to a friend's house on his bike. The gang which waylaid David attacked him while it was raining heavily and fled the scene. The staff at the school on Friday morning found the severed head and alerted the police. "A special team was formed to nab the accused and, based on a tip-off, one of the suspects, Prasanna, who was David's rival, was detained for interrogation. The prime accused are still at large and preliminary investigations revealed that David had a fight with his rival gang in Vidyaranyapura over a girl. David had also threatened the gang. Furious over this, they hatched a plot to kill him," the officer said.