Mysuru king to run in TCS 10K for school kids

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Maharaja of Mysuru is all set to part in the 11th edition of the TCS World 10K marathon, to raise money for libraries in government schools.

The TCS 10K in Bengaluru is an annual annual event sponsored by the Tata Consultancy Services or TCS. It will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 27.

Yaduveer is running to raise a sum of `10 lakh to fund five government schools to construct libraries. "I believe this initiative will help develop reading a habit among school children," says Yaduveer.

When asked about how he felt taking part in the marathon, he told CE, “This is the first time I am participating in a marathon to support a social cause. I am very happy to be a part of the initiative. I am very sure libraries will greatly improve the quality of education in government schools.”

Talking about his exercise regime, he says, “I have been running for fitness for a long time. I did not exclusively prepare for the run. However, I am doing some strength training, playing badminton, and crossfit workouts. I hope to complete the marathon in good time, hopefully within 60 minutes."

He further says, "Children are the future of our country and I believe education is the only way for a better India. We should all join hands in improving the quality of education in our county. Whatever the changes it has to start from children."

Whenever Yaduveer visit schools and interact with children, he says feels excited. "I love visiting schools. In the coming days, I am hopeful of visiting more number of schools and I strongly believe each person can do something for them and make a change.”

Yaduveer is the brand ambassador of Kalisu Foundation for whom who he is raising the money. The non-profit organisation provides education for underprivileged children. Talking about the foundation, he says, “I am happy to be a part of Kalisu Foundation which has taken up the noble cause of improving the quality of education in government schools.”

MM Nikhilesh, co-founder of Kalisu Foundation says the Kalisu's foundation works towards not only improving the quality of education, but also on life skills, personality development, language skills, art and craft.

Those willing to extend support to the cause can visit visithttp://icfn.in/tcsworld10k/fundraiser/YaduveerWadiyar/