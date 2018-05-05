Home Cities Bengaluru

PU II students can use old bus passes for now

Pre-university students who have bus passes for the state-owned buses will be able to travel for free between their home and college till the annual bus pass issuing process begins in June.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Pre-university students who have bus passes for the state-owned buses will be able to travel for free between their home and college till the annual bus pass issuing process begins in June. A statement was released by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in this regard on Friday.

This year, PU II classes have commenced from May 2 while the bus passes are issued from June onwards.
Students possessing passes issued for the 2017-18 academic year for the 1st PUC classes will be allowed to travel by showing their pass till June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

BMTC bus hits bike, kills young constable

Jayanagar mourns MLA Vijaykumar’s sudden demise

Are city lovers policed by anti-Romeos?

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity