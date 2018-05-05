PU II students can use old bus passes for now
BENGALURU:Pre-university students who have bus passes for the state-owned buses will be able to travel for free between their home and college till the annual bus pass issuing process begins in June. A statement was released by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in this regard on Friday.
This year, PU II classes have commenced from May 2 while the bus passes are issued from June onwards.
Students possessing passes issued for the 2017-18 academic year for the 1st PUC classes will be allowed to travel by showing their pass till June.