Superstition claims life of 13-year-old

BENGALURU:Superstition belief claimed a 13-year-old girl’s life after her mother’s friend allegedly murdered her, claiming she would relieve the girl from external spirits. The incident was reported in Byappanahalli police station limits on Wednesday and police have arrested three, including a minor boy. The victim is Sharanya, a resident of Channamma Layout in Malleshpalya. According to the police, Sharanya was allegedly behaving abnormally often.

Her mother Gayatri was worried about it and had shared it with her friend Pramila, who told her that her daughter was affected by spirits and she knew how to help one get relieved of it. Believing her, Gayatri requested her to help her. “On Wednesday evening, Pramila, on the pretext of performing black magic to scare the spirits away, allegedly tortured Sharanya. Pramila’s daughter Ramya and her minor son were also helping her.

They allegedly assaulted the girl with iron rods and when they strangled her with an iron chain, the girl died,” the police said. Pramila, to avoid arrest, filed a complaint with the police accusing Gayatri of killing her daughter for always watching TV and using her mobile phone. The police, who detained Gayatri, interrogated her and she revealed what had happened. Following her statement, the police arrested Pramila, her daughter Ramya and a minor son. The police are further investigating the case.