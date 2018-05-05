Upset over wife’s affair, accountant ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 34-year-old accountant of a private factory has committed suicide after he was allegedly harassed by his wife and her affair with her employer. The incident took place in Cholarpalya, Magadi Road on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Kumar, who was married to Gangalakshmi alias Lakshmi, in 2007. The couple have a 9-year-old daughter and they were living separately since few months. Lakshmi works as a manager at an LPG gas distribution company in Vijayanagar.

A senior police officer said that Kumar had stopped going to office since a year, after he came to know about his wife's illicit affair with her employer. He was mentally disturbed and had filed a case with police commissioner to take action against her. His family had also approached a counsellor to help him deal with depression. On Wednesday midnight, he hanged from the ceiling and left a suicide note addressing Ravi D Chennanavar DCP west. His neighbours, who on Thursday went to meet him, found his body hanging. They alerted K P Agrahara police immediately.

"In his 24-page suicide note, he has alleged that his wife Lakshmi harassed him a lot and her employer Amith Set did not mend his ways even after Mohan's repeated warnings. He explained about his life before and after marriage in the suicide note and based on that, a case of abatement to suicide has been filed against Lakshmi and her paramour Amith. The accused are absconding after the incident came to light and a special team has been formed to nab them", the officer added.