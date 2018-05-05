Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman fights chain snatchers, molested

TWO bike-borne men molested a woman after she resisted their bid to snatch her gold chain in front of her house in R R Nagar on Friday evening.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:TWO bike-borne men molested a woman after she resisted their bid to snatch her gold chain in front of her house in R R Nagar on Friday evening. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 3.30pm when the woman, aged 32, was approached by two men on the pretext of asking an address. The pillion rider tried to snatch her gold chain but she swung into action and pulled him from the bike. Furious over this, they got down from the bike and molested her before fleeing from the scene with the chain. The entire incident has been caught on a CCTV camera installed in a neighbouring house. RR Nagar police have formed a special team to nab the accused.

