9-year-old boy critical after electric shock

BENGALURU: A 9-year-old boy, who was trying to pluck a fruit from a tree at a BBMP school, sustained grievous injuries after he came in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident occurred at Govindarajanagar on Sunday.The injured Darshan was living along with his mother Jyothi in a shed in Govindarajanagar. He was studying in the fourth standard in the schoolwhere the accident occurred.

While playing with his younger sister and other kids, Darshan went to the terrace of the school. When he tried to pluck a fruit from a tree next to the school building, he came in contact with a high-tension wire that passed by. He sustained grave burn injuries as he caught fire in the mishap.

Passersby alerted the police. Police, along with the rescue team of the fire department, rushed to the spot and shifted him to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital and the doctors treating him told that his condition is critical, Vijayanagar police said.