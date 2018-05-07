Home Cities Bengaluru

9-year-old boy critical after electric shock

A 9-year-old boy, who was trying to pluck a fruit from a tree at a BBMP school, sustained grievous injuries after he came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Published: 07th May 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 9-year-old boy, who was trying to pluck a fruit from a tree at a BBMP school, sustained grievous injuries after he came in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident occurred at Govindarajanagar on Sunday.The injured Darshan was living along with his mother Jyothi in a shed in Govindarajanagar. He was studying in the fourth standard in the schoolwhere the accident occurred.

Darshan

While playing with his younger sister and other kids, Darshan went to the terrace of the school. When he tried to pluck a fruit from a tree next to the school building, he came in contact with a high-tension wire that passed by. He sustained grave burn injuries as he caught fire in the mishap.

Passersby alerted the police. Police, along with the rescue team of the fire department, rushed to the spot and shifted him to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital and the doctors treating him told that his condition is critical, Vijayanagar police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP school Shock kid

Comments

More from this section

Slums are where bread of candidates is buttered

Even tech hub’s problems are traffic, garbage and lakes

Elections won’t stop flooding, rue residents of HSR Layout

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats