Bengaluru Metro services on Purple line hit due to snag for 30 minutes

The technical problem did not allow trains headed towards Baiyappanahalli from the city to turn back as a result of which trains had to turn back at Indiranagar.

Published: 07th May 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro services were disrupted for around half an hour on Monday morning between 10:18 am and 10:50 am due to a problem at the Baiyappanahalli station which is the terminating halt of the Purple line for East Bengaluru. 

According to officials, the technical problem did not allow trains headed towards Baiyappanahalli from the city to turn back as a result of which trains had to turn back at Indiranagar. This led to a cascading effect as trains were delayed at all the Purple line stations. 

Commuters were left stranded at Baiyappanahalli for around 30 minutes and many more at other stations were delayed as train timings were affected. According to Mahendra Jain, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the problem was with the 'crossover' section of the Baiyappanahalli station, which trains use to turn back after reaching the last stop. "The problem has been fixed presently and the operations are back to normal," he said.

