Elections won’t stop flooding, rue residents of HSR Layout

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The day August 15, 2017, is etched in the minds of HSR layout residents when the city received 128.77 of rainfall, the highest in a single day since 1890. Floating cars, damaged furniture, computers and basements flooded with sewage is the picture they recollect when they think about the day. And for the upcoming election, this has become one of the key issues. Some residents hope the next candidate can resolve the issue while others believe it won’t get fixed no matter who they vote for.

Anitha Sudhakar (55) has been a resident of Sector 6, HSR Layout since 2002. She has witnessed flooding when the Begur Lake breached in 2005 and has seen water gushing into her home a staggering seven times between August and November last year. “Two of our cars, parked in the basement, were damaged. Our papers, files and computers were damaged in the home office in the basement. MLA Satish Reddy has been at the helm for two terms but nothing has changed, so you can’t predict if things will change post this election,” she said.

Sixty-six-year-old Vijaya Kesava Reddy, a retired BDA employee from the area, talks in the same tone. “We don’t know what will happen this monsoon. We constructed a ramp in front of the cellar so that rain water does not flow into the basement. We haven’t gotten back one of our damaged cars even now. We suffered loss of `5 lakh for maintenance work. We couldn’t even get the fire department to clear the water without giving them money in thousands. But we don’t know if anything will change as every project is a political arrangement and done for appeasement.”

Nagaraj Thayappa (66), another resident of the locality, said, “Seven of the eight wards belong to the BJP and the sitting BJP MLA has been elected twice before from here. But they can’t solve our problems as they say the government at the state level is not theirs or that the planning of the storm water drain system in a low-lying area like this was wrong in the first place. You need to relay the pipes and canals. We will still vote because it is our duty to vote,” he said.

Ravishankar D, another resident, is on the HSR CAT Force WhatsApp group that connects around 600 residents in the area across all sectors. “We have made this a poll issue and hope this gets resolved whoever comes to power next,” he said. He is one of the residents who had a lot of his belongings on the road while it rained last year. It is up to Congress candidate Sushma Rajagopal Reddy, JD (S) candidate T R Prasad and BJP’s sitting MLA Sathish Reddy to chalk out a flood management plan for the constituency to avoid a repeat of the episode during this monsoon.