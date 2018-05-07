Open mic poetry to give voice to social issues

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to start a dialogue on issues often swept under the carpet, Let Poetry Be is putting together an open mic poetry to raise awareness and engage in meaningful conversations around the rape culture in India. This comes as a form of protest after the recent incidents of rape in Kathua and Unnao has gotten the entire country enraged.

Palgun KJ, manager of Atta Galatta, where the event is being held, says that there is a need to create awareness about what is happening in India presently. And this, they are doing through the medium of poetry. “It is more about creating an awareness, by allowing people to participate and understand what they think about it. This helps create a platform for discussion. Regular kind of poets will out read their works.We’re open to any sort of work as long as it meet the basic criteria of not using vulgar language,” he adds.

The aim of this platform is to not only talk about rape but also engage in a discussion and urge the people to analyse why it is occurring. Which is the reason it’s titled ‘Why India Rapes Daughters’. Amruta Dongrey, the founder of Let Poetry Be, says that over the last four years, they have garnered around 300 members to join the community. “We get them to not just write about rape but analyse what are the reasons for why this is so incredulous the way it is.

I could point to some — the way we are brought up, the way the boys are brought up, especially in the rural areas, lack of education. It’s not just about or because of patriarchy, there’s more to it than just that,” she says. Amruta also goes on to say, that is important to let that thought process in place. And somewhere down the line, it is vital to take necessary steps in our own little ways. “It might now have an immediate impact, but unless someone takes a step forward, nothing is really achievable in any walk of life. It needs to be talked about. It all starts at home,” she adds.

The subject, Lakshmi Shankar, co-founder of Let Poetry Be, says, is uncomfortable for many to discuss on a public forum. “This is sort of a protest. Poetry is a medium to express sadness, frustration and anger-related issues. This is a platform where any issue of concern can be raised without judgement,” says Lakshmi, who has previously hosted events on women-centric issues.