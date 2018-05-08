Cash, gold tumble out of officials’ closets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed crores of disproportionate assets, including several kilograms of gold and silver, allegedly possessed by four officials.

According to a release issued by the ACB on Monday, Executive Engineer S Adappa, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), Solur, Canal Division, Ballari, residing at the house owned by him at Siddartha Colony of Gandhinagar in Ballari, owned seven sites at various places of Ballari, Hosapete and Davanagere apart from one acre of land in Ballari. He was also found in possession of 1.6 kg gold, 14.68 kg silver, a Honda Jazz car, two bikes, cash of Rs 5.71 lakh, Rs 5 lakh in bank accounts and deposit of Rs 3.5 lakh. About Rs 25.95 lakh worth household items were also found during the search.

Rajashekar Suresh Gajakosh, Manager of Depo of NEKRTC at Indi Bus Stop in Vijayapura, owned a residence at Vijayapura, four plots and 4.37 acres of agriculture land at Batakurki village of Indi taluk. In addition, the ACB also found 262 gms gold, a Maruthi Vittara Breeza car, two bikes and Rs 1.57 lakh cash and deposit of Rs 13.73 lakh in various bank accounts and Rs 7.5 lakh worth household items during raid.

Assistant Engineer N Ravikumar, Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, Gundlupet, owned one house each in Kenchenahalli of Kengeri Hobli in Bengaluru and Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru. Not only this, he has a commercial complex, two sites and 8.13 acres farm land at Nanajangud in Mysuru district. This apart, 658 gm gold, 8.16 kg silver, a Duster car, three two-wheelers, Rs 8.61 lakh cash, Rs 40 lakh in various bank accounts, deposits and policies worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 14.20 lakh worth household items were found.

HY Ashwatappa, a second division assistant attached to sub-registrar office in Kolar taluk, owned 16.37 acres of land and one house each at Kolar town and Bangarpet taluk. In addition to this, he was found with 166 gm gold, 380 gm silver, a two-wheeler and Rs 49,000 cash and Rs 1.87 lakh in various bank accounts. Rs 3.86 lakh worth household items were found.