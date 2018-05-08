Home Cities Bengaluru

Upcoming artist writes songs to encourage young girls to be confident  

 Being open about one’s true feelings is tricky, but that’s not the case with Bengaluru-based Varsha Vinn, a 22-year-old upcoming artist who is currently working on her new single.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being open about one’s true feelings is tricky, but that’s not the case with Bengaluru-based Varsha Vinn, a 22-year-old upcoming artist who is currently working on her new single Sweet Poison. Varsha speaks up about the challenges young girls face in her upcoming single. According to Varsha, young girls are afraid to be confident. Which is why her single is not just a song but a message straight from her heart, encouraging young girls to be comfortable in their own skin. 

Varsha Vinn

“Growing girls are so afraid to be confident, so I wanted to write a song about my feeling super sexy and confident,” says Varsha who is currently pursuing majors in songwriting and music business from Berklee College of Music, Boston. The song will be a mix of Pop/808 which include middle-eastern instruments such as Turkish Oud and Darbouka. She also hopes to bring her own cultural influences from the east into the gamut of western pop.

Her song You’re not the man which released earlier this year may have been a hit with listeners, and DJs who are waiting to create a remix of the song, but Varsha’s journey as a musician hsan’t been easy. “It took a lot of introspection, and I had to  get out of my comfort zone to build a name for myself,” she says. 

One of her earlier influences were country artistes such as Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain.She says she was determined to make an impact in the music industry because of the strong support from her single mother. “Honestly, it’s only her opinion and support that has always mattered to me because I grew up rebelling against every possible thing that the society implemented on young women and young girls,” she says.
Enjoy her performance at Bootlegger, Indiranagar on May 9, 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varsha Vinn artist Sweet Poison

Comments

More from this section

I’m done with the government & country politics: Irom Sharmila

Bengalurean chosen for Obama Fellowship
 

Ten female actors share their real life stories with ‘Doll’ 

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'