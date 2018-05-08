Upcoming artist writes songs to encourage young girls to be confident  

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being open about one’s true feelings is tricky, but that’s not the case with Bengaluru-based Varsha Vinn, a 22-year-old upcoming artist who is currently working on her new single Sweet Poison. Varsha speaks up about the challenges young girls face in her upcoming single. According to Varsha, young girls are afraid to be confident. Which is why her single is not just a song but a message straight from her heart, encouraging young girls to be comfortable in their own skin.

Varsha Vinn

“Growing girls are so afraid to be confident, so I wanted to write a song about my feeling super sexy and confident,” says Varsha who is currently pursuing majors in songwriting and music business from Berklee College of Music, Boston. The song will be a mix of Pop/808 which include middle-eastern instruments such as Turkish Oud and Darbouka. She also hopes to bring her own cultural influences from the east into the gamut of western pop.

Her song You’re not the man which released earlier this year may have been a hit with listeners, and DJs who are waiting to create a remix of the song, but Varsha’s journey as a musician hsan’t been easy. “It took a lot of introspection, and I had to get out of my comfort zone to build a name for myself,” she says.

One of her earlier influences were country artistes such as Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain.She says she was determined to make an impact in the music industry because of the strong support from her single mother. “Honestly, it’s only her opinion and support that has always mattered to me because I grew up rebelling against every possible thing that the society implemented on young women and young girls,” she says.

Enjoy her performance at Bootlegger, Indiranagar on May 9, 8 pm.