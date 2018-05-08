Vehicle topples, one killed, eight hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old-man was killed on the spot while eight others were injured when a tempo traveller toppled in Gollahalli village near Nelamangala on Sunday night. They were returning to the city after attending a wedding.

The deceased is Ravi Kumar S, a resident of Nagasandra near Peenya. The injured are Nandini(18), Shanthi (35), Latha (30), Deekshith, Lakshmi, (4), Manoj Kumar, (14), Akkaiamma, (25), and Krithika, (10). A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 12.30am. They had gone to Madure temple on Doddaballapura Road to attend a wedding of one of their relatives. The vehicle was heading towards Jalahalli and the driver, Narasimhamurthy, was driving recklessly and lost control, making it topple.

A resident who saw the accident happen rushed the injured to Nelamangala government hospital and their condition is said to be stable.Ravi’s wife Mamatha told The New Indian Express, “Ravi had hired his friend Narasimhamurthy to drive the family to attend the wedding of our relatives Janardhan and Sujatha, which was held in Gani Agrahara village. I along with my daughters Indu and Bindu were at home as the vehicle was packed. Ravi worked at a private finance company in Peenya. All injured are our relatives and residing in Nagasandra and Peenya.”

Nelamangala Rural police detained Narasimhamurthy for interrogation. The vehicle was completely damaged due to the force of the impact when it toppled.