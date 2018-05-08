Home Cities Bengaluru

Vehicle topples, one killed, eight hurt

A 28-year-old-man was killed on the spot while eight others were injured when a tempo traveller toppled in Gollahalli village near Nelamangala on Sunday night.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old-man was killed on the spot while eight others were injured when a tempo traveller toppled in Gollahalli village near Nelamangala on Sunday night. They were returning to the city after attending a wedding.

The deceased is Ravi Kumar S, a resident of Nagasandra near Peenya. The injured are Nandini(18), Shanthi (35), Latha (30), Deekshith, Lakshmi, (4), Manoj Kumar, (14), Akkaiamma, (25), and Krithika, (10). A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 12.30am. They had gone to Madure temple on Doddaballapura Road to attend a wedding of one of their relatives. The vehicle was heading towards Jalahalli and the driver, Narasimhamurthy, was driving recklessly and lost control, making it topple.

A resident who saw the accident happen rushed the injured to Nelamangala government hospital and their condition is said to be stable.Ravi’s wife Mamatha told The New Indian Express, “Ravi had hired his friend Narasimhamurthy to drive the family to attend the wedding of our relatives Janardhan and Sujatha, which was held in Gani Agrahara village. I along with my daughters Indu and Bindu were at home as the vehicle was packed. Ravi worked at a private finance company in Peenya. All injured are our relatives and residing in Nagasandra and Peenya.”

Nelamangala Rural police detained Narasimhamurthy for interrogation. The vehicle was completely damaged due to the force of the impact when it toppled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nelamangala accident

Comments

More from this section

I’m done with the government & country politics: Irom Sharmila

Bengalurean chosen for Obama Fellowship
 

Ten female actors share their real life stories with ‘Doll’ 

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'