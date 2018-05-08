Youth sexually harasses woman in front of husband in JP Nagar, flees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A youth, appearing to be in his 30s, sexually harassed a woman by pulling her T-shirt, even as she was accompanied by her husband in JP Nagar on Sunday night. The police said the incident occurred around 11.30pm when the couple, hailing from North India, were returning from dinner at a hotel in JP Nagar.

Soon after they exited the hotel, an unidentified youth, who is assumed to be from Maharashtra, came on a sports bike and pulled her T-shirt while passing her. She raised an alarm and the residents who rushed to her help, chased the biker and thrashed him. He, however, managed to escape but was forced to leave his bike behind for fear of being killed by the mob. Hoysala police rushed to the spot and gathered information.

A police officer said the couple did not approach any police station in South Division limits so far. "I came to know of the incident after the victim posted on her Facebook account about the incident. Meanwhile, no bike was found when the police rushed to the spot. We are verifying the CCTV footage to take further action on the incident as senior police officers have given instructions to look into the matter. We are yet to ascertain her (the victim's) profession as we are waiting for a statement from eyewitnesses."

The officer said that, reportedly, the woman was wearing a tank-top T-shirt. "We are not ruling out the possibility that it could have been a case of moral policing," the officer added. The police are also trying to verify whether the attacking mob actually did seize the sports bike, and if so, where the bike has been kept. The registration number of the bike could help trace the accused, the police said.