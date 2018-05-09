11 issues pending with state government: Bengaluru railway Division

Express News Service

BENGALURU: By highlighting 11 issues pending with the state government online, the Bangalore Railway Division on Tuesday made its debut on the Railway Ministry's new portal that aims at speeding up infrastructure projects that are held back due to issues with the state government.

The portal, www.railsamanvay.co.in, focuses on resolving issues pertaining to railway projects at the earliest, said a top railway official. As the name 'Samanvay' (co-ordinate) indicates, the move is an attempt to ensure better co-ordination with the different departments of the state, he said.

"Out of the 274 issues across the country pending with respective state governments which have been highlighted, we have listed 11 issues pertaining to the Bangalore Division," the official said. Issues pending up to a maximum of 12 months have been highlighted by the Division.

It has also specified the action taken by the Railways on each of the issues, with details on the letters sent to different departments of the government. The Karnataka section gives the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Revenue and the BBMP departments a deadline of August 31 to resolve these pending issues.

The need for land near Binny Mill for creation of infrastructure for the KSR Railway station as well as the suburban rail service, at Hejjala for the fourth coaching terminal, for widening of entry at Yelahanka railway station and NGEF land near the third coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli are major pending projects highlighted. It has also called for closure of level crossing gates at Kolar, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Anantapur and Chittoor after the construction of under-bridges at these locations. Matters pertaining to the last two gates are pending with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The parliamentary constituency details and the name of the MP, under whose jurisdiction a specific issue falls, are also highlighted. "Since we have highlighted our problems today, we hope they could all be resolved in a three-month period. Hence, we have fixed an August-end deadline," the official added.

Going by the entries made by different Railway Divisions, Uttar Pradesh, with 58 issues, seems to have the maximum number of unresolved issues with its state government while Sikkim has only one issue pending issue with its state. Chhattisgarh and Goa have just two issues each.

The portal is open to the public but only Railways and personnel authorised by it can upload content on it, he added.