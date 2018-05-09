First PU classes to begin on May 24

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following protests from principals of several colleges, commencement of first-year pre-university classes has been postponed by 10 days. Classes will now start from May 24, and not May 14 as planned earlier.

"Many principals have submitted a request saying that they need time to complete the admission process for the first PU courses as the SSLC results were announced on Monday. Hence, the department has decided to delay the starting of the academic year for first PU courses by 10 days. As per the new schedule, the classes will begin from May 24," said an official of the state department of pre-university education.

Since the SSLC results were announced on Monday, principals are running short of time to finish the admission process.

"We need at least 15 days and it will be helpful if the department understands our problem," said a principal of a private PU college.

"During admissions, we will be having lots of work which cannot be completed in just a week. As per the schedule, we have just seven days left to finish the admission process, including the voting day and Sunday. We will hardly have four working days," said another principal.

Meanwhile, the department has clarified that there will not be any changes in calendar of events announced for the PU- II courses. "Classes for PU-II courses have started from May 2 and there will not be any changes in that," confirmed a source.

ICSE, ISC results on May 14

The results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations will be declared on May 14. In an official communication, the board said the results of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced after 3pm on May 14. The results will be available on the career portal of the council, its official website and also through SMS. Candidates can get their results by logging on to www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org Meanwhile, the results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are expected to be out on May 30.