CCB sleuths ready with watertight chargesheet

The Central Crime Branch police, who are investigating the case in which 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan was allegedly assaulted by Shantinagar MLA NA Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the case in which 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan was allegedly assaulted by Shantinagar MLA NA Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his seven associates on February 17, are all set to submit a watertight chargesheet to the court soon. Sources in the CCB told The New Indian Express that the chargesheet would be submitted by the end of this week or in the beginning of the next week. “As per the procedure, we have to submit the chargesheet within 90 days from the day the accused is caught.

Mohammed Haris
Nalapad

In this case, we have to submit chargesheet by May 17. The chargesheet is almost ready and we will submit it to the court soon,” a source said. “The confession statement of Nalapad in which he has admitted to have assaulted Vidvat holds the key in the chargesheet. Besides, his associates have also made similar statements. Statements of Vidvat, his brother Satwik Loganathan, his friends, staff of the Farzi Cafe in UB city, where the incident took place, staff of Mallya Hospital and others have also been included in the chargesheet,” the source said. As part of the probe, the CCB police had also recorded the statements of Guru Rajkumar, Vidvat’s friend and son of Kannada film producer and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar who had rushed to Mallya Hospital soon after knowing about the incident, and sons of a few politicians who were at the cafe when the incident took place.

Some of them have been considered as eye-witnesses in the case, the source revealed. Besides the statements, a detailed account of the sequence of events of the incident will be explained in the chargesheet and medical certificates of the victim and other relevant documents will be enclosed with it. Also, digital evidence such as CCTV footage of the incident will be submitted to the court, the source added. The accused persons in the case include: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Arun Babu, Srikrishna, Manjunath, Mohammed Afroz Ashraf, Balakrishna, Abhishek and Nafi Mohammed Nasir.

