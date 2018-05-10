Home Cities Bengaluru

Handy booklet provides answers to retrenched techies

The Forum for IT Employees has compiled a booklet of nine questions that are frequently asked by IT employees who are laid off.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gathering of FITE members holding up booklets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What should one do when he or she is forced to resign? What should one do if their manager and HR denies them a reason for the same? What are the documents needed for legal action?  
The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) that has members across the country including Bengaluru and Karnataka, has compiled a booklet of nine questions that are frequently asked by IT employees who are laid off. The booklet was released at a small gathering of FITE members recently.

Rajesh Natarajan from the Bangalore Chapter of FITE explains that the booklet is to help employees
understand their next course of action. “A number of callers have been calling in with common queries. Since our manpower is limited and we ourselves hold day jobs, we decided to bring out a booklet that contained answers to question that often bewilder IT professionals. The document is aimed as a guide for techies to plan a recourse and take actions against their employees if wronged.”.

While the number of calls have comparatively reduced since last year, which Rajesh terms as a peak season, this year, this come down slightly. “Last year, we would get around 10 to 15 calls per day, only from Bengaluru. The peak was between March and July. We got calls from employees of many the major companies. This year we are still getting calls, and includes employees of both big companies and small IT firms,” he says.

Rajesh also finds that while junior and mid-level employees have been able to find their feet and a job, seniors in the industry are still finding it hard to land a new job. “Some have accepted short-term contractual jobs of around six months to one year. There is hardly anyone getting permanent jobs. Many others are training and re-skilling themselves in data sciences and other fields which they feel will give them an edge.” A small group have their own ventures, while others are still fighting it out with at courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT Employees FITE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Care of footpath: Vegetable vendor scores 79 per cent in SSLC

Brides on renting spree

One guy, three women and a whole lot of laughs

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona