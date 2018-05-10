Handy booklet provides answers to retrenched techies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What should one do when he or she is forced to resign? What should one do if their manager and HR denies them a reason for the same? What are the documents needed for legal action?

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) that has members across the country including Bengaluru and Karnataka, has compiled a booklet of nine questions that are frequently asked by IT employees who are laid off. The booklet was released at a small gathering of FITE members recently.

Rajesh Natarajan from the Bangalore Chapter of FITE explains that the booklet is to help employees

understand their next course of action. “A number of callers have been calling in with common queries. Since our manpower is limited and we ourselves hold day jobs, we decided to bring out a booklet that contained answers to question that often bewilder IT professionals. The document is aimed as a guide for techies to plan a recourse and take actions against their employees if wronged.”.

While the number of calls have comparatively reduced since last year, which Rajesh terms as a peak season, this year, this come down slightly. “Last year, we would get around 10 to 15 calls per day, only from Bengaluru. The peak was between March and July. We got calls from employees of many the major companies. This year we are still getting calls, and includes employees of both big companies and small IT firms,” he says.

Rajesh also finds that while junior and mid-level employees have been able to find their feet and a job, seniors in the industry are still finding it hard to land a new job. “Some have accepted short-term contractual jobs of around six months to one year. There is hardly anyone getting permanent jobs. Many others are training and re-skilling themselves in data sciences and other fields which they feel will give them an edge.” A small group have their own ventures, while others are still fighting it out with at courts.