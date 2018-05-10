Karnataka takes the lead in Swachh Bharat internship

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students pursuing higher education courses in the state can register themselves for the summer internship programme under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and get two extra credits. An official circular issued by the state department of collegiate education has directed all degree colleges affiliated to it to register their students under the programme. The internship will be conducted for 100 hours between May and July. Those who register under the programme must visit and stay at the respective villages chosen by them and conduct cleanliness activities there. They will have to later update about their activities on the website of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

At a recent meeting of University Grants Commission (UGC), all higher education institutions were directed to provide two extra credits under CBCS (Choice-based credit system) in case students take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities. As per the circular issued by the UGC to institutions across the country, this should be a 15- day summer internship programme which may be initiated from the coming academic year. However, the state has decided to implement it from the present academic year itself. “Students will not just participate in the cleanliness of the village/slum, but also help in setting up of a system for sustaining cleanliness/sanitations efforts under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. These efforts are expected to provide great learning experience and improve overall quality of education,” the circular reads.