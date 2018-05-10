One guy, three women and a whole lot of laughs

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Laughter is the best medicine they say, and we are no strangers to the fact that a good laugh helps people de-stress. But the true task lies not in laughing, but in making another person laugh, according to 25-year-old Kaushal Dayani. Gearing up for his upcoming show in Bengaluru, he will be hosting three female comediennes. “I’m the only male comic hosting three other ladies. So I’m definitely preparing myself to be roasted,” laughs Kaushal.

The female comedians, who are known for their soaring YouTube views, will be performing a roof-top show with Kaushal. Being a Sindhi and from a middle-class family has its own pros and cons, which will be highlighted during Kaushal's show. Not just that, Kaushal will also joke on being 6’4ft, which is taller than the average Indian.

Although he loves making people laugh and roasting people since his school and college days, choosing stand-up comedy as a profession was still unexpected. The decision to move from a corporate job to one that he truly connects with made him realize how a supportive family can be a big boon.

Plus, a monotonous corporate life was just not his forte. “The transition from corporate life to that of an artist has actually taught me a lot. You save more, you hustle more with your independent career and you start valuing your family even more," says the Calcutta-born comedian.

When asked on whether his family was always supportive with his career shift, he says, “Oh very supportive! My mom usually waits for me with a chappal in one hand and dad wants me to be a bar dancer now, at least some monetary income will flow in,” he jokingly explains.

The Louis CK-inspired comedian will be performing at Over The Top-Terrace Lounge on May 11 at 8pm.