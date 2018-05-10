Home Cities Bengaluru

One guy, three women and a whole lot of laughs

Laughter is the best medicine they say, and we are no strangers to the fact that a good laugh helps people de-stress.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Laughter is the best medicine they say, and we are no strangers to the fact that a good laugh helps people de-stress. But the true task lies not in laughing, but in making another person laugh, according to 25-year-old Kaushal Dayani. Gearing up for his upcoming show in Bengaluru, he will be hosting three female comediennes. “I’m the only male comic hosting three other ladies. So I’m definitely preparing myself to be roasted,” laughs Kaushal.

The female comedians, who are known for their soaring YouTube views, will be performing a roof-top show with Kaushal. Being a Sindhi and from a middle-class family has its own pros and cons, which will be highlighted during Kaushal's show. Not just that, Kaushal will also joke on being 6’4ft, which is taller than the average Indian.

Although he loves making people laugh and roasting people since his school and college days, choosing stand-up comedy as a profession was still unexpected. The decision to move from a corporate job to one that he truly connects with made him realize how a supportive family can be a big boon.

Plus, a monotonous corporate life was just not his forte. “The transition from corporate life to that of an artist has actually taught me a lot. You save more, you hustle more with your independent career and you start valuing your family even more," says the Calcutta-born comedian.

When asked on whether his family was always supportive with his career shift, he says, “Oh very supportive! My mom usually waits for me with a chappal in one hand and dad wants me to be a bar dancer now, at least some monetary income will flow in,” he jokingly explains.

The Louis CK-inspired comedian will be performing at Over The Top-Terrace Lounge on May 11 at 8pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaushal Dayani Bengaluru comedian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Care of footpath: Vegetable vendor scores 79 per cent in SSLC

Brides on renting spree

One-stop for technical services in food, biotech sectors

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona