SSLC failed students can appear as freshers

To avoid 'second attempt' remark on marks cards, candidates will have to write exams of all subjects next year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some relief for students who have failed in Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC) results of which were announced recently. The state department of primary and secondary education has introduced a new scheme this year which allows students to re-appear for exams as fresh candidates. If they clear the exams as a regular candidate, their marks cards will not carry ‘second attempt’ remark.

“Those who have failed in SSLC 2018 exams can rejoin schools and study as regular students and appear for exams as fresh students. But they will have to study and write all the subjects again,” reads a circular issued by the department. According to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) officials, this will also help students score more. “However, it is not compulsory. Those interested can join the schools again and register with regular students for examinations next year.

Students though still have the option of appearing as repeaters in their second attempt,” said an official. “In many districts, those who fail in SSLC exams end up as dropouts or child labourers. Keeping this threat in mind, we have introduced the new scheme,” said a senior official concerned.

7,500 applications received for scanned copies on Day-1
On Wednesday, which was the Day-1 to submit applications for scanned copies and reevaluation, the KSEEB received over 7,500 applications online seeking scanned copies of the answer scripts. Answer scripts will be sent online and students can download and check them at their own place and convenience.

SSLC students

