Three die in accident on NICE Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three youngsters were killed when a speeding lorry rammed their car near Begur bridge on NICE Road in Electronics City traffic police station limits on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Hemanth (21), Dhanashekhar (23) and Rajesh (24), all residents of Subhash Nagar in HBR Layout. Dhanashekhar was studying in third year BCom at a private college while Hemanth had completed Diploma and was in search of a job. Rajesh was working as a sales executive at a bike showroom in Indiranagar.

According to the police, the three friends were going in a Santro car from Electronics City to Bannerghatta Road when the accident occurred. Rajesh was driving the car and while passing near Begur bridge on NICE Road around 10.15 pm, a speeding lorry rammed their car from behind. Due to the impact, the car toppled and all the three sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. “The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle, which bears Rajasthan’s registration number, and fled the spot. We are trying to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle,” a policeman said. A case has been registered at Electronics City traffic police station in this regard. Several accidents have taken place on NICE Road in the recent past.