Home Cities Bengaluru

Three die in accident on NICE Road

Three youngsters were killed when a speeding lorry rammed their car near Begur bridge on NICE Road in Electronics City traffic police station limits on Tuesday night.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three youngsters were killed when a speeding lorry rammed their car near Begur bridge on NICE Road in Electronics City traffic police station limits on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Hemanth (21), Dhanashekhar (23) and Rajesh (24), all residents of Subhash Nagar in HBR Layout. Dhanashekhar was studying in third year BCom at a private college while Hemanth had completed Diploma and was in search of a job. Rajesh was working as a sales executive at a bike showroom in Indiranagar.

According to the police, the three friends were going in a Santro car from Electronics City to Bannerghatta Road when the accident occurred. Rajesh was driving the car and while passing near Begur bridge on NICE Road around 10.15 pm, a speeding lorry rammed their car from behind. Due to the impact, the car toppled and all the three sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. “The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle, which bears Rajasthan’s registration number, and fled the spot. We are trying to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle,” a policeman said. A case has been registered at Electronics City traffic police station in this regard. Several accidents have taken place on NICE Road in the recent past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Accident NICE Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Care of footpath: Vegetable vendor scores 79 per cent in SSLC

Brides on renting spree

One guy, three women and a whole lot of laughs

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona