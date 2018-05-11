Home Cities Bengaluru

Bid to enter Lokayukta office with ‘weapon’ foiled

Tension prevailed again at Lokayukta office premises on Thursday morning after an unidentified man tried to barge inside carrying a suspicious object which looked like a sharp weapon.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed again at Lokayukta office premises on Thursday morning after an unidentified man tried to barge inside carrying a suspicious object which looked like a sharp weapon. The security personnel stopped him before he came near the main gate and handed him over to the Vidhana Soudha police.

A senior police officer from Vidhana Soudha police station said that the incident took place around 9am and the suspect, aged around 35-40 years, approached the security guards and claimed that he had come to meet a minister and tried to barge inside without revealing his name or other details. He was stopped and checked. Police found a sharp weapon-like object with him. The staff from Vidhana Soudha brought him to the station but during the questioning he was not able to speak properly. “Based on his behaviour, we realised he was mentally unsound and was allowed to go. He was repeatedly saying ‘minister...a minister..’, but was not telling the name of any minister,” said the senior police officer.

According to a source in the Lokayukta office, “The man had a plan to gain entry inside the office before officials arrived for duty and he was carrying a sharp weapon which he was hiding in a carry bag. He also tried to push security men when he was stopped.”Just a week ago, a 57-year-woman Sonia Rani who was carrying a kitchen knife tried to enter into an officer’s chamber. She was arrested by the police for further investigation.

