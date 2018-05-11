Boy with muscular dystrophy since birth scores 95 per cent in SSLC

Jas Bardia By

BENGALURU: His determination did not let his disability come in the way of realising his dreams. Meet 16-year-old Rahul K, a physically disabled student from Kairalee Nikethan English High School, Halasuru, who has passed SSLC with flying colours. Despite suffering from muscular dystrophy since birth, he has managed to top his school with 95% marks with a score of 594 out of 625. He has a muscular disease which causes weakness and breakdown of skeletal muscles.

The SSLC results were announced on May 7, with a pass percentage of 71.93%. Special arrangements were made for the differently-abled to write the exams with the provision of extra time and other forms of support. While many kids dreamed of a first class, Rahul K proved that no task is impossible if you are resilient and determined.

It has been a long journey so far for Rahul having 80% disability. The shy-yet-optimistic Rahul refuses to be cowed down inspite of the difficulties he faces on a daily basis.His father Kanakaraju is a salesman with a paltry income and being the only breadwinner of the family, he cannot provide the best of facilities for Rahul and his other two siblings. As a child, Rahul was characterised as a timid boy with an optimistic outlook towards life.

“Rahul wants to become a software engineer and Physics is his favourite subject. He will not be able to do practicals (lab experiments), but we are hopeful the officials will find a way out. He has big dreams,” said Rekha Venugopal, headmistress of Kairalee Nikethan English High School.Rahul was given assistance in writing from the time he enrolled in school. During the examination, he needed help in flipping the answer sheets due to his disability. “They never made me feel like I had a disability, everyone was supportive and I did not require much help,” said Rahul.

Taluk-wise report sought on failed candidates

Bengaluru:Schools have been asked to give details of the failed candidates along with the reasons for their failure. The DDPI have asked for a report on failed candidates and also the reasons for their failure. One such circular issued by the DDPI of Dharwad district, which is available with TNIE, reads, “Over 24,856 students appeared for the SSLC exams from our district this year. Of them, 20,433 have cleared the exams and the overall pass percentage is 82.21.

Considering this, all BEOs have to submit taluk-wise report on how many students failed and why”. The instruction also insists that school authorities take the help of students who have cleared the exams to train the failed candidates at the school level. For this, every school has been asked to schedule training by passed candidates for failed candidates between May 16 and June 15.