Home Cities Bengaluru

Check posts set up in 16 border districts

The Election Commission has intensified the surveillance to check flow of liquor or money or things to induce voters in the state. 

Published: 11th May 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

First-time voters take a pledge ahead of Karnataka assembly election in Bengaluru on Thursday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission has intensified the surveillance to check flow of liquor or money or things to induce voters in the state. Even the neighbouring states have declared dry days within 5 km from the Karnataka border from 5 pm on Thursday to Saturday midnight. The EC has established check posts in 16 border districts with the support of neighbouring states. In the state, as many as 1,540 Flying Squads and 2,131 Static Surveillance Teams are working round-the-clock. Briefing the media, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar  a total of 585 companies, comprising 40,000 central forces, have been deployed. 

He said political functionaries should leave the constituencies, except one national-level functionary who should provide the details of his/her stay and movement to the EC. Additional Chief Electoral Officer-1 Dr K G Jagadeesh said that total 330 inter-state check posts and 77 check posts have been set up in other states.  

Section 144 of IPC has been clamped in all districts.  

 Sanjiv Kumar said that the percentage of young voters (18 to 19 years) is doubled in the present polls when compared to 2013. The Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that there are 15.72 lakh young voters now as against 7.22 lakh which is very less in 2013 elections. Sanjiv Kumar said that total `80.91 crore in cash was seized, besides 5,25,118 litres of liquor worth ` 24.35 crore, material, including gold, silver worth `65.21 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission liquor money Karnataka Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Boy with muscular dystrophy since birth scores 95 per cent in SSLC

With BWSSB staff on poll duty, water and sanitation issues pile up 

Bengaluru: Flooding haunts residents after heavy rain

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies