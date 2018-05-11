First-time voters to go by parents’ choice

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: First-time voters who constitute 3 per cent of the total voters this assembly elections on May 12, feels that they need somebody’s help to choose the candidate. As expressed by several first-time voters, it is difficult for them to decide whom to vote as they have very little knowledge about politics and political parties. Considering this, many first-time voters have decided to follow the footsteps of their parents.

Yashaswini Nandish, a second-semester engineering student, who is casting her vote for the first time, said, “I have no interest in politics and as this is the first time I am voting, I will vote for the person or party which my parents ask me to vote.”

To know the mindset of first-time voters, The New Indian Express visited some of the colleges in the city where majority of them said that they will follow what their parents says and a few more said that “it doesn’t make any difference if they cast their vote or not”.“I was busy with my studies all these years and even now, my internals are going on. Where is the time for me to get to know about politics and elections? But as this is the first time I am casting my vote, I am super excited and will take suggestions from my parents before voting,” said another engineering student from Global College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

There is another category of young voters who have no idea about which candidates are contesting from their constituencies. “I know only the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister,” said another student who just cleared her second PU exams.

Student elections would make a difference

The academicians feel that re-introduction of student elections in the campus would make a difference.

Prof S Japhet, vice chancellor of Bengaluru Central University, said, “If there were student elections, youngsters would be much more aware about the political developments. Today, the youth are busy in the virtual world.”