Man poses as cop, ‘seizes’ Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who posed as Central Paramilitary Force personnel approached an employee of a hardware shop on Thursday evening and made away with `50 lakh on the pretext of seizing it. The incident took place at KSRTC bus stand in Majestic and the victim has filed a case with Upparpet police.

A senior police officer said, “The complainant Dhanush K, a native of Hiriyur in Tumakuru district had come to Bengaluru to collect the cash from Manjunath, a businessman. Dhanush works in a hardware shop as computer operator. Around 11.30am Dhanush met Manjunath at a hotel in Gandhinagar and received the money. When the bus was about to leave Mejestic, a uniformed man approached Dhanush and took his money citing model code of conduct.