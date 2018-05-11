Home Cities Bengaluru

Two CPI (ML) candidates in fray

The BBMP’s pourakarmikas are always in the news for non-payment of wages and unfair working conditions. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BBMP’s pourakarmikas are always in the news for non-payment of wages and unfair working conditions. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is fielding the head of pourakarmikas’ association and street vendors’ association in the city to make their voice heard in the assembly.

They have fielded two candidates — General Secretary of the BBMP Guttige Pourakarmikara Sangha, Nirmala, from Yeshwanthpur and General Secretary of the Federation of Street Vendors Union of Bangalore, Appanna, from KR Puram. The candidates held a rally and public meeting in both the constituencies on Wednesday. In the recent protest by the Pourakarmikas at the BBMP headquarters, Nirmala led them in their demand for regular payment of salaries, fair working conditions, safety gear, regularisation, a biometric attendance system, and equal pay for equal work for women.

