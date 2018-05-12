Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Expect bus and cab shortage today

Friday saw significantly lesser traffic on the roads, and it is not just going to repeat on Saturday, but with a bigger problem. 

Published: 12th May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Friday saw significantly lesser traffic on the roads, and it is not just going to repeat on Saturday, but with a bigger problem. With much fewer public transport buses, cabs and autos on the roads, the commuters are bound to face a problem getting around the city on voting day. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which has diverted 1,493 of its total fleet of about 6,000 for election duty, will have disrupted services on Saturday. It has given out its buses to transport men and material related to the voting process, including transporting security personnel to the location of their duties across the city.

There are around 1.8 lakh auto rickshaws in the city and a large number of these are likely to be unavailable in the morning as many auto drivers said they would be heading to the voting booths to cast their vote, many among them will be out of Bengaluru. Although, autos are likely to resume their runs by late morning or early afternoon, it is likely that there would still be much fewer of them plying than on normal days.

Compounding the transport shortage is the fact that cabs attached to aggregators like Ola and Uber, too, will be in much shorter supply for the people to move around, despite it being a weekend. Although, there is no official statement from the cab aggregators, Ola driver Dinesh Kumar said, “There will be cab shortage due to election duty. It is a holiday tomorrow and a board will be put up. Those who still want to do duty can come but there are very fewer cabs expected.”

The aggregators have allowed their drivers from Bengaluru or other parts of Karnataka to take half or full day holiday to allow them to go and vote. Driver Raghuveer Meesi from Gulbarga, who has his car attached to Ola, said, “I am leaving tomorrow morning along with four more friends, we are going by car and will be returning the day after tomorrow. There are many more among us from Mandya, Mysore, and Ramanagaram who will be leaving today and returning on Sunday to resume duty. Many are going by train to their respective natives and will return after 2-4 days.”

Besides moving about the city, even leaving town by bus will be a problem. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which has a fleet size of over 8000 buses, has given between 3900 to 4000 buses for election-related duties. Services across several towns and cities in Karnataka will remain disrupted until counting is over. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus transport bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Political satires leave social media users in splits

Non-voters plan to dodge dry spell

Burgers from around the world in Bengaluru

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood