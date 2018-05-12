Home Cities Bengaluru

Book MLA Munirathna for cheating, forgery: Court to cops

A city court has directed the Jalahalli police to include Munirathna name in the FIR and book him for cheating and forgery, in connection with a complaint filed by a BJP worker.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another jolt to Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna, a city court has directed the Jalahalli police to include his name in the FIR and book him for cheating and forgery, in connection with a complaint filed by a BJP worker regarding assault on BJP workers when they raided a flat in Jalahalli where thousands of voter ID cards were seized. Meanwhile, the Jalahalli police have arrested an accused and detained two persons in connection with the case.

N Rakesh, the BJP worker who had filed a case of assault against Congress party workers, had filed a private complaint in the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, on Friday, requesting court direction to the police to treat Munirathna as an accused in the case, for allegedly cheating and forging. 

Considering the materials produced by the complainant, the court said that the offences are cognisable in nature and directed the police to include cheating and forgery charges against Munirathna and investigate the case. The case was later adjourned till June 25. Meanwhile, Jalahalli police have arrested an accused and detained two people in connection with the seizure of thousands of voter ID cards from a flat in Sharadamba Nagar in Jalahalli.

Plea to include IPC sections
N Rakesh had stated in the petition that the police should include IPC sections related to cheating and forgery and book Munirathna in the case, along with the charges of assault, rioting and criminal intimidation already invoked by the police.

