Burgers from around the world in Bengaluru

K Shriya Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With so many fast food options to choose from, it’s hard to find a burger that is truly satisfying, and is more than just bun, meat and a few limp lettuce leaves. The World Burger Tour at Hard Rock Cafe is here to save the day, with eight different burgers being offered in phases till June 30.

This month, the Chamorro Burger (from the South Pacific), the Katsu Burger (from Japan), the Tennessee BBQ Burger (from the USA) and the Quesedilla Burger (from Mexico), are on offer. We tried the Tennessee BBQ burger first, and felt like there was a party happening in our mouths. A juicy buff patty loaded with zippy sauce, oodles of melted cheese, a fried egg, pulled BBQ chicken and crunchy fried onions makes this burger ideal for meat lovers. The big, juicy burgers will get definitely get your hands and face messy, so if you’re worried about table manners, we’d suggest opting for a different burger.

The Katsu Burger from Japan, which has been the most popular from the list, gives that boring-old fried chicken burger a delicious twist. This panko crusted chicken burger is laced with tonkatsu sauce and is served with a seven-spice slaw. However, it is the sambal mayo that adds the right kind of lunch to this burger. The Chamorro Burger has island-inspired spices and a Chamorro glaze on the meat, while the Mexican burger has salsa, beans and avacado to give it that authentic feel. All the burgers are served with a portion of fries.

Hard Rock also has some new refreshing cocktails on offer. We especially enjoyed the Mango-Ginger Mojito and the Southern Style Lemonade. If you have been smart enough to leave space for dessert, the decadent Oreo Cheesecake or Brownie Fudge Sundae are good options. Next month, Hard Rock will introduce the New Delhi Burger, the Singapore-inspired Satay burger, the Whiskey Bacon Burger from Belgium and the Tango Salsa Burger. Be sure to try them before June 30.

Cost for two: `2,500