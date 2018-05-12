Home Cities Bengaluru

Chain-snatcher caught near Nataraj theatre, thrashed

A 27-year-old chain snatcher was thrashed by the public and handed over to the police after he tried to snatch a gold chain from a woman pedestrian. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old chain snatcher was thrashed by the public and handed over to the police after he tried to snatch a gold chain from a woman pedestrian. The incident took place in Seshadripuram near Nataraj theatre on Friday morning. The accused has been identified as Murugesh V, a resident of Srirampura, who works as a driver. Police are yet to interrogate him to ascertain whether he was involved in similar crimes previously.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 10 am and a 28-year-old woman Shaila Nayak was walking while on her way to work. Murugesh waylaid her from behind, when she was passing Nataraj theatre and tried to snatch her gold chain. As she raised an alarm, passers-by rushed to see what happened and found Murugesh trying to escape. 

They chased and caught him when he slipped and fell. The mob thrashed him before alerting the Hoysala patrol police and he was taken into custody. The woman who works in a private company has filed a case and further investigations are on. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality and the victim's statement has been recorded. 

