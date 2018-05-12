Home Cities Bengaluru

COMEDK test, CLAT on Sunday

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will hold its entrance test for 2018 on Sunday. This time, COMEDK, which conducts entrance test for private engineering colleges.

Published: 12th May 2018

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will hold its entrance test for 2018 on Sunday. This time, COMEDK, which conducts entrance test for private engineering colleges in the state, has received 5,758 more applications compared to last year. While 70,655 applications were received last year, 76,413 aspirants have submitted application forms this year.

The computer-based exam will be conducted across the nation at 340 test centres in 153 cities. Candidates clearing the test will be eligible to get seats in 190 private engineering colleges which collectively have 20,000 engineering seats. According to COMEDK authorities, quality of colleges has triggered the rise in number of applications. Interestingly, several seats for engineering courses were left vacant at different colleges last year.

Meanwhile, students who have applied for both COMEDK UGET and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) are in a fix. As both the entrance tests are scheduled on Sunday, many applicants feel that it will be an extremely hectic day for them. The CLAT 2018 will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm while COMEDK UGET from 10 am to 1 pm. “Last year, many students had to miss one of these exams as both were held during morning session,” said a candidate appearing for both COMEDK and CLAT.

