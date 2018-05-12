Self before city

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uncollected garbage, chaotic traffic, frothing and shrinking lakes and diminishing green cover are major issues that Bengaluru faces. But they figure nowhere in the voter’s mind when it comes to choosing the right candidate. A sizeable number of voters in the city, which is anyway known for its indifference to issues that plague it, is voting for candidates based on their community and party they belong to rather than their capabilities to resolve impending issues in respective constituencies.

Many look up to national political leaders – like Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi – and pick candidates from their parties. Ravindranath Javagal, an engineer in an MNC, is a classic case in this category. He says, “I represent Padmanabhanagar. R Ashok is our sitting MLA, who was the transport minister in the BJP government. During his time, BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) was making profit, and he brought many air-conditioned buses. But we still do not have last-mile connectivity to many parts. I did not want to vote for him, but after seeing PM Modi, I will vote for Ashok.”

Bengaluru has more than 70 lakh vehicles. The city on an average generates 4,000-odd metric tonnes of waste. Traffic and garbage are two big problems here.“These problems existed when the BJP was in power; and then comes Congress, which too has not been able to solve them. Changing the MLA or government makes no difference at all,’’ Swaroopa Venkatesh, a resident of Nagarbhavi told TNIE. “I have to choose the best among the bad.”

Vinay Srinivas, an activist who works at Alternative Law Forum, says there are many burning issues, from traffic to safety. But people vote on the basis of caste, community or the person, and not based on issues they are faced with. “They have become cynical that whomsoever they vote for, they will not be able to solve the issues. All they see is if that candidate is approachable and reachable at any given hour. They are not bothered about corruption. Voters have become more self-centric than public-centric,’’ he said.

N Mukund, joint secretary of Citizens Action Forum, says, unfortunately, many people are not even aware of the role of Member of Parliament or a corporator, or that the latter plays a direct role at resolving local issue. “They vote for an MLA or corporator seeing their leader at the national level... Worse, they see other issues like traffic and garbage as common one, and prefer to live with them rather than think of solutions.”