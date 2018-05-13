Metro services disrupted after sparks emanate from track

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Huge sparks and smoke emanated from the Third Rail of Metro on Saturday afternoon disrupting train services for 20 minutes along the M G Road section. This rail is the main power feeding line of Metro which runs along the train tracks and carries 750 Volts. Trains approaching the Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and M G Road Metro stations were halted there and did not move for at least 20 minutes.

Trouble began at 3 pm when a Metro train departed from the M G Road Metro station. "Minor sparks were noticed. This is something that happens often when the wheels take off due to friction and is not a safety risk. So, it was not given undue importance," said a top official.

However, more trouble was in store when the next train arrived at the station.

"As the train departed, the sparks became much bigger and there was smoke too. It was noticed by our staff only and there was no panic among the public. A decision was taken immediately to shut operations temporarily just to ensure everything was alright," the official added.

Metro officials then took a Power Block. The Third Rail was completely switched off. "We then applied a short circuit device to it. The Traction team got down and made temporary safety arrangements," he added.

With BMRCL being a closed holiday due to elections and the Chief Public Relations Officer out of the country, passengers were kept in the dark about the developments.

One of the passengers on board the train that has stopped at Vidhana Soudha had put out a series of tweets using the handle @sameyedoc. "No one knows what is happening. Stuck at Vidhana Soudha in the metro for last 15 minutes. Poor passengers including me," he tweeted. He later added that passengers were asking the guard about it and he was also clueless. "Driver is also getting panicky," he added. Just to get some response, he even added a hashtag #Karnatakaelections 2018. But he never received any response.