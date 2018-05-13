Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro services disrupted after sparks emanate from track

Huge sparks and smoke emanated from the Third Rail of Metro on Saturday afternoon disrupting train services for 20 minutes along the M G Road section. 

Published: 13th May 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Huge sparks and smoke emanated from the Third Rail of Metro on Saturday afternoon disrupting train services for 20 minutes along the M G Road section. This rail is the main power feeding line of Metro which runs along the train tracks and carries 750 Volts. Trains approaching the Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and M G Road Metro stations were halted there and did not move for at least 20 minutes.  
Trouble began at 3 pm when a Metro train departed from the M G Road Metro station. "Minor sparks were noticed. This is something that happens often when the wheels take off due to friction and is not a safety risk. So, it was not given undue importance," said a top official.

However, more trouble was in store when the next train arrived at the station. 

"As the train departed, the sparks became much bigger and there was smoke too. It was noticed by our staff only and there was no panic among the public. A decision was taken immediately to shut operations temporarily just to ensure everything was alright," the official added. 

Metro officials then took a Power Block. The Third Rail was completely switched off. "We then applied a short circuit device to it. The Traction team got down and made temporary safety arrangements," he added.
With BMRCL being a closed holiday due to elections and the Chief Public Relations Officer out of the country, passengers were kept in the dark about the developments. 

One of the passengers on board the train that has stopped at Vidhana Soudha had put out a series of tweets using the handle @sameyedoc. "No one knows what is happening. Stuck at Vidhana Soudha in the metro for last 15 minutes. Poor passengers including me," he tweeted. He later added that passengers were asking the guard about it and he was also clueless. "Driver is also getting panicky," he added.  Just to get some response, he even added a hashtag #Karnatakaelections 2018. But he never received any response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
metro train bengaluru SPARKS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Children of this township encouraged 210 to vote

Crematorium scare keeps many voters away
 

Political satires leave social media users in splits

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate