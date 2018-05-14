Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops on poll duty, chain-snatchers have it easy

Despite police commissioner’s instructions to beef up security, the city has witnessed several chain-snatching incidents of late.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Manju Shettar and M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:While the city police are busy with election-related duties, chain-snatchers are having a field day targeting women in the mornings and late evenings. But the police are not able to pursue the cases as their priority is to ensure peaceful elections now.

The recent incident in Rajarajeshwari Nagar wherein a woman was molested by two chain-snatchers after she resisted them has raised questions about the steps taken by the city police to curb chain snatching. When asked whether any arrests were made in the case, a senior police officer said, “Since we are busy with election bandobust, we have no time to investigate the case. However, a special team is looking for the accused.”

When chain snatching incidents spiked early this year, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had instructed all station house officers to beef up security in the mornings and evenings to nab chain-snatchers. As instructed, police set up check points, gathered details of habitual offenders and kept an eye on those chain-snatching offenders, who were released from jail. But this has not helped much in tackling the menace.

It also seems like those who commit chain-snatching have no fear of the police. In a recent instance, two members of the notorious Bawaria gang, which has been involved in scores of chain-snatching cases in the city, had attacked the police in Soladevanahalli and escaped on April 11. Later, one of them was shot at and nabbed by the police. The members of the Bawaria gang of Uttar Pradesh and Irani gang are still giving sleepless nights to the city police.

Besides these two notorious gangs, many offenders, who are residents of the city and come to the city with the sole purpose of committing the offence, are also active. “Lack of coordinated efforts and inspiration to lower rung police staff are the main reasons for chain-snatching incidents happening repeatedly. Senior officers should motivate their men. Instead, they just give orders and expect results. It won’t work that way. Also, sensitising women folk holds the key in prevention of chain-snatching incidents,” an officer of the rank of ACP said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Expect evening showers in Bengaluru till Thursday; many trees uprooted in Vijayanagar

death, murder,suicide

19-yr-old drowns in Mangammanapalya lake, body yet to be traced

Biker asks girl for directions in Yelahanka, molests her

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'