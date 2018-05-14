Home Cities Bengaluru

Bygone tales from the bylanes of Bengaluru

In a documentary theatre performance,Anuja Ghosalkar is getting together a group of children to record the history of the quaint Cooke Town neighbourhood

Published: 14th May 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Anuja Ghosalkar, founder of Dramaqueen, has a keen interest in documenting history. A few years ago, she attempted a semi-fictionalised ‘documentary’ theatre performance, Lady Anandi,  to take a look at what what it took for her great grandfather to impersonate a female character; this time, she’s back with a documentary theatre performance to record the quaint Cooke Town neighbourhood in a programme titled ‘Walking Around’. While her first,  a one-woman show was suitable for adults, this time she’s roping in children for the performance.

"Children will document the Cooke Town neighbourhood in whatever way they please. If they find seniors who have lived in the locality for a long time, they can stop and talk to them about their lives, music, songs, archives recipes, and the changing landscape. A street that has an interesting story behind it, an old bungalow with ancient architecture can be sketched or photographed by them. It is a collage of various art forms. Who knows what will come out of these?," wonders Anuja, who works with children at her documentary theatre firm, a research-based form of theatre that documents reality.

Anuja believes that this form is a live form of storytelling over conventional plays, which often have minimal audience participation. She first experimented with this form of performance art in Lady Anandi, where she impersonated her great grandfather, who himself was a female impersonator himself, in 19th century Marathi theatre. In her solo show, she projected his images on her body.

The week-long workshop culminates in a performance by the children. This could be projections, sketches, songs – depending on what they document. “History or memory is valid and important especially in times when "a right wing, fascist government controls the state's historical narrative,” she says, adding, “Preserving our personal history is just as important as public documents and archives.”  

By choosing children for this activity, Anuja is hoping for an honest approach and opinion of what they see. “Unlike adults, they don’t come with preconceived notions. As adults, we may walk by the same old bungalow every day and see it with jaded eyes. Children, however, see them with wonder. While performing, they can embellish their findings with fiction," she explains.

The workshop can accommodate 15- 18 children, and is open to those above the age of nine. It’s scheduled between May 14 and May 19, at Lightroom Bookstore, Cooke Town.The location of the final performance on Saturday, will be decided based on the content.Through the week, the children will accompany her to the bylanes between 10:30 am and 1 pm. The fee is `4,000.

To register, call on 080-25460466 or e-mail to lightroombookstore@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka polls: Parking restrictions for counting of votes in Bengaluru

No option for transgenders in PU, degree applications at BU

Ex-BBMP corporator attacked by gang, injured

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets